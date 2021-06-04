Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

6/2/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

6/1/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/28/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

5/27/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

5/3/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

4/30/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

4/21/2021 – Banco BBVA Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of BBAR remained flat at $$3.74 during midday trading on Friday. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,505. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $763.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

