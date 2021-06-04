Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Acquires 566 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,272.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

