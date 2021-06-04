Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

WFC stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

