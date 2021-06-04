Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.