Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.10. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 852,575 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$776.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

