Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.26 million to $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after buying an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

