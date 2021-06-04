WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $895.30 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

