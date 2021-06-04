Whiteheart Trading Up 7.3% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $250,071.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $837.36 or 0.02252432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

