Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.76

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $7.47. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

WBRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.