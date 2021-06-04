Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.70. The stock had a trading volume of 90,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

