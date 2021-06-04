Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 5,855 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $176,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $387.83. 160,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

