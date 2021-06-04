Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 6,550 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $263.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

