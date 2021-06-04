Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

NYSE MA traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.