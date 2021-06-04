Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 655.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,127,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 6,559,534 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.94.

