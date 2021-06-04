Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $176.63. 194,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

