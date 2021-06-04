Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,392.47. 49,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

