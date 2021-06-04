Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,641 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 77,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $400.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

