Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,855 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $176,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.83. The company had a trading volume of 160,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,898. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

