Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,219 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.73. 64,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,517. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

