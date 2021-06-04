Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

LH traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.07. 4,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

