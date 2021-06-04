Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $156,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.50. 157,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

