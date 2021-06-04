Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 123,756 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,756 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,002,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

