Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 6,847 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Adobe by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.