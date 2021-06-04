Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 1,107 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.21 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

