Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.75 ($2.57). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 31,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £167.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53.

In other Wilmington news, insider Helen Sachdev purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

