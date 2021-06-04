Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.98 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.08.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678. Company insiders own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

