Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.