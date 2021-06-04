Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

WTFC stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

