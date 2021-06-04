Wootrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $254.28 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Wootrade has a market cap of $254.28 million and $51.21 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wootrade has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

