Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $974,781.15 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,243. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.82. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Workday by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.