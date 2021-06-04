Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -184.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.35.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,738 shares of company stock worth $114,181,278. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.