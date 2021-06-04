Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $21.90 million and $95,760.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067756 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00297145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

