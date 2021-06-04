Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $4.80 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00012795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $314,963.02 and approximately $289.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.