Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146.50 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $36,875.78 or 0.99889392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.91 billion and $146.50 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 187,310 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.