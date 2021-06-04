Wrapped NXM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.89 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $122.23 million and $14.89 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $72.89 or 0.00197111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.