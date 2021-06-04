WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Kossover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00.

WW International stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 677,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,199. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

