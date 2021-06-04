WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

WW International stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,149 shares of company stock worth $13,737,931. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

