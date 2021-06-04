Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Cap of $8.62 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00238729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.57 or 0.01135052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,856.44 or 0.99707097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

