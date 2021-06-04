XMON Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $49,225.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $703.92 or 0.01892460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

