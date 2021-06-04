Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

XPER stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

