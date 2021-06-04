Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 924,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Yandex worth $99,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Yandex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

YNDX stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

