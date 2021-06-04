yearn.finance II Market Capitalization Tops $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars.

