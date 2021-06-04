Yellow Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,349 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 654% compared to the average volume of 179 put options.

YELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $6.29 on Friday. Yellow has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $321.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). On average, research analysts expect that Yellow will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

