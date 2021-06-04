Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $247.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $251.69 million. Yelp posted sales of $169.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,465 shares of company stock worth $3,518,060. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 408,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.12 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

