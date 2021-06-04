YENTEN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $148,026.16 and $10.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,496.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.20 or 0.07385317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.84 or 0.01818440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00487260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00177567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00776264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00468351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00423031 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

