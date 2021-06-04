YIELD App Reaches One Day Volume of $200,231.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $34.29 million and $200,231.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,551,157 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.