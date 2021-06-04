YOU COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $1.23 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.01008586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.82 or 0.09786151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052270 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

