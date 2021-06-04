Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 70,715 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

