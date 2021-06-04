YVS.Finance Price Down 8% Over Last Week (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $760,958.20 and approximately $202,562.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 799,845 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.