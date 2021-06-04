Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

